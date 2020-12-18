Monetha Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.37 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, Monetha has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $96,363.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00058953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00372758 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00026471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02467126 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

