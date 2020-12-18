MonetaryUnit (MUE) Reaches Market Cap of $720,581.93

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $720,581.93 and $462.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00033572 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001598 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 208,950,011 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

