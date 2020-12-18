Monarch Services (OTCMKTS:MAHI) Trading Up 116.7%

Monarch Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAHI) shares rose 116.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Monarch Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAHI)

Monarch Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, publishes Â’Girls Life', a bi-monthly magazine for girls age ten to fifteen. The company sells its magazines through direct mail solicitation, insert cards, and subscription agents. In addition, it operates a restaurant under the name Â’Peerce's Plantation' with catering facility and bar.

