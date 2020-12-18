Molecular Data (NYSE:MKD) Trading Down 5.3%

Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 846,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average session volume of 242,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Molecular Data stock. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new stake in Molecular Data Inc. (NYSE:MKD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,935,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,218,000. Molecular Data comprises approximately 10.7% of Shen Neil Nanpeng’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Shen Neil Nanpeng owned about 4.29% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent quarter.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

