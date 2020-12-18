Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $140.08 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Mixin has a total market cap of $74.07 million and $1.26 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can currently be purchased for $140.08 or 0.00617802 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,772 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

