Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (MSLV) Price Down 3.7% Today

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:MSLV) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can now be bought for about $20.52 or 0.00089931 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $13,721.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00023422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00132314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.07 or 0.00784834 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00165400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00386168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00125191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00077758 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 96,331 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Token Trading

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

