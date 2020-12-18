Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.70

Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) (LON:MMX) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and traded as high as $5.00. Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 743,268 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.68. The company has a market capitalization of £44.47 million and a P/E ratio of 12.63.

Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX.L) Company Profile (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

