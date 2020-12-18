MINDOL (MIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $104.00 Million

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $104.00 million and approximately $38,371.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002666 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00466758 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00014456 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.54 or 0.01586579 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000023 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,190,814 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

