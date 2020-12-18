MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.76 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.35 or 0.00014689 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $425,392.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00469188 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002842 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.04 or 0.01640752 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000338 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,680,145 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

