Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Price Up 7%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 678,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 721,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 856.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 201,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 180,462 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 109.6% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.

