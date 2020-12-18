Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) Stock Price Up 7%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND)’s share price rose 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 678,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 721,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $40.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.06.
Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)
Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include livoletide, a potential treatment for Prader-Willi syndrome; nevanimibe, a potential treatment for patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; and MLE-301, a neurokinin 3-receptor antagonist for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in menopausal women.
Recommended Story: 52-week highs
Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.