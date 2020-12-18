MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 51.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 77.6% against the US dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $1,387.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005600 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00150920 BTC.

About MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

