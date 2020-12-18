Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 1,546,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,320,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 39.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 587,357 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

