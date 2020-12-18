MIB Coin (MIB) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $355,737.74 and approximately $10,620.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004441 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000171 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Leading Coin 4 Entrepreneurs (LC4) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 392,982,645 coins and its circulating supply is 115,680,717 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

