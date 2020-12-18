Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Hits $12.70 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Metronome has a total market cap of $12.70 million and $623,615.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00004984 BTC on popular exchanges including $5.60, $18.94, $13.77 and $32.15.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.78 or 0.00784562 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00164318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00386784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00077078 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,609,909 coins and its circulating supply is 11,180,810 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

