Meter Governance Market Cap Tops $740,083.23 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $740,083.23 and $199,838.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance token can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00132450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.38 or 0.00788626 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00165571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00385277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00125735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00077450 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

Meter Governance Token Trading

Meter Governance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.