Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) Stock Price Up 20.7%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX)’s stock price rose 20.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 3,482,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4,438% from the average daily volume of 76,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm has a market cap of $15.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85.

About Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX)

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

