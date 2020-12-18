MetaMorph (METM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a market cap of $67,842.13 and approximately $924.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 27% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00375794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.02462573 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

MetaMorph Token Trading

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, BitMart, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

