Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTA. Zacks Investment Research cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Metalla Royalty & Streaming alerts:

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $461.99 million and a PE ratio of -89.99.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 162.80%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTA. Global Strategic Management Inc. grew its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 891,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,561 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.