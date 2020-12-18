Metadium Market Cap Reaches $11.78 Million (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $11.78 million and $80,577.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, Bytex, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00134738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00776546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00168451 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00387218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00124946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

