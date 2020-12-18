Merculet Hits Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, CoinMex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Merculet has a market cap of $2.81 million and $248,287.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00134507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.53 or 0.00772181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00168162 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383584 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00124141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00077705 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,287,721,665 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

