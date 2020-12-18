Meme Market Capitalization Achieves $10.31 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Meme token can currently be purchased for approximately $368.37 or 0.01606983 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $4.15 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded 146.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

Meme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

