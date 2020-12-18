Megacoin Price Tops $0.0115 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. Megacoin has a market cap of $451,930.80 and $407.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 40.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00469547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000285 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,332,906 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.