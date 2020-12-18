MedicCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 48.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. During the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 87.1% against the U.S. dollar. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $39,839.27 and approximately $57.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MedicCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00016127 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003187 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (CRYPTO:MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

