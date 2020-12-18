Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.88

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.88 and last traded at C$6.59, with a volume of 16056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.65.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44. The firm has a market cap of C$95.54 million and a P/E ratio of -8.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.96.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDP.V) (CVE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

