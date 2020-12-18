Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.11

Mears Group plc (MER.L) (LON:MER)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.11 and traded as high as $153.50. Mears Group plc (MER.L) shares last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 165,721 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 136.01. The stock has a market cap of £165.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.92.

Mears Group plc (MER.L) Company Profile (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group plc (MER.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group plc (MER.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.