mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Shares Up 44.6%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF)’s stock price shot up 44.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 1,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on mdf commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

About mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

