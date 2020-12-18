Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.32. Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 199,225 shares changing hands.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41.

Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold Limited (MAW.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.