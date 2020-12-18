Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading 7.6% Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.55. 1,385,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,753,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

