Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) Trading 7.7% Higher

Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN) traded up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 1,028,241 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,884,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.05.

About Malvern International plc (MLVN.L) (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern House Brighton; SAA Global Education Singapore; and Malvern Online Academy, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

