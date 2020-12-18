Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $252.60

Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.60 and traded as high as $295.80. Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) shares last traded at $295.00, with a volume of 14,536 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £45.67 million and a P/E ratio of 58.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 253.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 218.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27.

About Maintel Holdings Plc (MAI.L) (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

