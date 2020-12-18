Maincoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Maincoin has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $16,342.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

