Magnum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $210.00 (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and approximately $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00023295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00131531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.77 or 0.00784023 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00164422 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00388617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00125492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00077243 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

