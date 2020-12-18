Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.48. Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 50,027 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$67.11 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Macarthur Minerals Limited (MMS.V) (CVE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia, including its flagship Lake Giles Iron project; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

