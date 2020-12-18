M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) were up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.20. Approximately 723,473 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 583,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.27. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In related news, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,220.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDC. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in M.D.C. by 162.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in M.D.C. by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

