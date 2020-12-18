Lunes One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,015.00 (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Lunes has a total market capitalization of $597,635.13 and approximately $4,015.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Exrates. During the last week, Lunes has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00786200 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00124968 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00076977 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

