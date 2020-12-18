LUNA (LUNA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, Upbit, Bittrex and Bitrue. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00134819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.52 or 0.00777482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00168552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00388390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00125342 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00078121 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, Upbit, KuCoin, Bittrex, Coinone, GOPAX and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

