LUNA (LUNA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.68 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, Bittrex, GDAC and Upbit. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00023364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00131777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.43 or 0.00786946 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00164729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00390779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00126302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00077272 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitrue, GDAC, KuCoin, Coinone, GOPAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.