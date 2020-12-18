Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 82,073 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 93,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64.

About Lumina Gold (OTCMKTS:LMGDF)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Cangrejos project consisting of 10 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

