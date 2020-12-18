Lucy Tilley Buys 36 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley acquired 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £286.20 ($373.92).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 36 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 810 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £291.60 ($380.98).

On Monday, November 16th, Lucy Tilley bought 38 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25).

Shares of MAB1 stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 790 ($10.32). 33,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 771.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 679.81. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 876 ($11.44).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1780.0000345 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

