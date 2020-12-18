Loom Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.05 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $6.05 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.56 or 0.00375716 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00027507 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.26 or 0.02477725 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

