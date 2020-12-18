LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

LNSPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

