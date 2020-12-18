LockTrip Price Tops $0.64 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One LockTrip token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00002789 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded 60.6% higher against the dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $1,892.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025441 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.