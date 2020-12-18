Lobstex Trading 16.6% Higher This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular exchanges. Lobstex has a market cap of $953,589.53 and approximately $472,862.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lobstex has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00110566 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006257 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00011891 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005003 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 31.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001881 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,891,156 coins and its circulating supply is 20,891,144 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.