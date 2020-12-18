Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel Sells 15,000 Shares

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $20,250.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.80. Lipocine Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPCN. ValuEngine cut shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPCN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 32.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 887,601 shares during the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

