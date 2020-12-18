Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B) Trading Up 2.1%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) (OTCMKTS:LGF/B)’s share price was up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 552,191 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF-B) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment operations in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks.

