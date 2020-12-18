Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $202.81

Shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $202.81 and traded as high as $207.60. Linde plc (LIN.F) shares last traded at $205.80, with a volume of 496,790 shares trading hands.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €227.49 ($267.63).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €208.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €203.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

