Lightning Bitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $549,419.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $549,419.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.95 or 0.00004118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00472248 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000286 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.