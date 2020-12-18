Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $619,709.56 and approximately $55,934.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.