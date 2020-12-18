LBRY Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.38 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $29.57 million and $3.38 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00134889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00774199 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00388868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00125729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00078106 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 701,504,108 coins and its circulating supply is 512,145,674 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

