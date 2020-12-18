Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.23

Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.23 and traded as high as $50.90. Lawson Products shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 12,078 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAWS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Lawson Products from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a market cap of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 330,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

